Queen sentenced to 30 years to life plus 56 years in Bakersfield 3 murder

Jun. 7—A Kern County Superior Court judge Tuesday sentenced a man convicted of murdering a member of the Bakersfield 3 to 30 years to life plus 56 years in prison.

Matthew Queen, 45, was found guilty of second-degree murder. He was acquitted of first-degree murder, torture and kidnapping in the death of Micah Holsonbake, a member of the Bakersfield 3.

He was found guilty of 19 weapons charges, while being acquitted of one. The jury returned with a split verdict, finding him guilty of assault and kidnapping. He was acquitted of other related charges.

Matthew Vandecasteele was also charged in Holsonbake's death. He took a plea deal to testify against Queen. Vandecasteele was sentenced to five years for being an accessory, possession of a firearm by a felon and falsely imprisoning someone with violence.

Baylee Despot and James Kulstad are the other members of the Bakersfield 3. Despot was charged in Holsonbake's death. However, she's been missing since 2018. Kulstad died in a shooting around the same time that year.

