Queen shares favourite unseen photograph of Prince Philip

Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth - The Countess of Wessex/PA

The Queen has shared one of her favourite photographs of herself relaxing with the Duke of Edinburgh, her beloved husband of 73 years.

The image depicts the couple in a rare private moment, off duty, relaxed and enjoying each other's company in one of their favourite beauty spots atop the Coyles of Muick on the Balmoral estate.

The candid snap was taken by the Countess of Wessex in 2003. The couple, smiling broadly at the camera, are clearly enjoying a break amid the stunning scenery of the Scottish Highlands.

The Duke, lying back on a rug, is propping himself up on his left elbow, his hat jauntily placed on his right knee. The Queen, dressed in a tartan skirt, blouse and cardigan accessorised with a string of pearls, is also sitting on a rug.

It is thought the picture was taken during the couple's traditional summer break at the Queen's nearby private estate of Balmoral.

Philip grid Monday 12

The monarch's decision to release the photograph suggests that this is how she will remember her husband.

The Coyles of Muick, some 600 metres high, stand above the entrance to Glen Muick and reward ramblers with an uninterrupted view to the mountain of Lochnagar. Last month, it emerged that the Queen had named her new corgi puppy Muick in their honour.

She also purchased a dorgi puppy playmate called Fergus, said to have been named after Fergus Bowes-Lyon, her maternal uncle who died in France during World War I.

The area has been painted by the Prince of Wales, whose Scottish summer retreat of Birkhall is close by.

Meanwhile, Mike Tindall, who is married to the Queen and the Duke’s granddaughter Zara, posted a picture of Prince Philip with the couple's eldest daughter, Mia.

Mike Tindall's eldest daughter, Mia, and her great-grandfather Prince Philip - The Duchess of Cambridge

"It's been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared," he wrote on Instagram. "A devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love."

The image, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, shows Mia and her great-grandfather eating as they sit together on a bench in front of a wood cabin.

The Duke's pint of beer can be seen perched on the side.