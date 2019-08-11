The Queen shows support for Duke of York amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

The Queen rode to church with the Duke of York - Getty Images Europe

The Queen showed her support for her son, the Duke of York, as he was plunged into a further round of damaging allegations following the apparent suicide of his former friend, the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

She chose to sit next to the embattled Duke in a car, accompanied by his daughter Princess Beatrice, on the way to church at Balmoral on Sunday morning. All three could be seen smiling inside the vehicle, while

The monarch's intervention came as prosecutors in New York said they were continuing to investigate a "conspiracy" of sex trafficking minors, and their attention turned to living associates of Epstein.

The Duke was last night braced for the release of further court documents.

Adam Citron, a former New York prosecutor, told The Daily Telegraph the prosecutors would "absolutely" want to speak to the Duke and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's British former girlfriend, as witnesses as they built up a picture of Epstein's world.

He said: "The case against Epstein is kaput. He's dead. But they're looking at a conspiracy, so you can still look at person X, Y, or Z. With all that's going on it would be political suicide for them not to speak to everyone. You've got all these people named. Of course they're going to investigate this whole thing.

"Being that you're talking about people in the UK, its pretty hard, but you can get a material witness order and the UK has a lot of treaties."

He added: "I don't think it will get that far. I'd assume Prince Andrew would want to cooperate if they ask. And I'm sure he'll have good lawyers, and they'll talk to the prosecutors back channel."

Officials say the FBI and U.S. Inspector General's office will investigate how Epstein died in an apparent suicide Credit: AP/Florida Department of Law Enforcement More

Virginia Giuffre, 36, who has claimed to have been Epstein's teen "sex slave," alleged in court documents that she had sex with the Duke when she was 17.

The allegations about the Duke were struck from the court record in 2015 after being described as "immaterial and impertinent" by a judge. The Duke has always denied the allegations and any involvement.

The New York Post reported that Ms Maxwell was already "cooperating with federal authorities," but the report could not be verified.

Ms Maxwell's lawyers did not respond to a request for comment. Her current whereabouts is unknown.

None of the three lead prosecutors in the Epstein case returned requests for comment. Epstein's lawyer, Marc Fernich, declined to comment.

Geoffrey Berman, the US Attorney in Manhattan, said: "Our investigation of the conduct charged in the indictment, which included a conspiracy count, remains ongoing."

Mrs Giuffre told the the New York Times she was angry Epstein had been able to take his own life.

She said: "We've worked so hard to get here, and he stole that from us too."

Court papers from a civil case which show a photograph of the Duke of York, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell More