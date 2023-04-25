Prince William paid ‘very large sum’ by Murdoch firm over phone hacking

Prince William was paid a “very large sum of money” by Rupert Murdoch’s UK newspaper business to settle a phone hacking claim, the High Court has heard.

The Prince of Wales allegedly received the secret payment after bringing a case against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the owners of The Sun and now defunct News of the World.

Details of the settlement, which William allegedly received in 2020, were revealed on Tuesday in court documents submitted by William’s brother, Prince Harry, who is suing NGN over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

David Sherborne, representing Harry, also revealed there was an earlier “secret agreement” approved by the Queen that the royal family would not pursue claims against the publisher until the conclusion of the phone hacking case.

Prince Harry and the Duke of Cambridge on the trading floor during the BGC Partners Charity Day in London’s Docklands (PA)

It was also revealed that Harry felt that the tabloids “owned” him and that he attempted to block journalists from attending his wedding to Meghan Markle until he received an apology from NGN over phone hacking.

In his witness statement, Harry, who did not find out about the deal until 2012, alleged that it was agreed that the royals would bring claims at the end of a series of cases about phone hacking and their cases would be resolved without trials.

He said that the reason for the deal was that the royal family was “incredibly nervous” after The Sun obtained a recording of a call between the then Prince Charles and Camilla while they were having an affair in 1989.

In relation to the agreement, the filing states: “The institution was incredibly nervous about this and wanted to avoid at all costs the sort of reputational damage that it had suffered in 1993 when The Sun and another tabloid had unlawfully obtained and published details of an intimate telephone conversation that took place between my father and stepmother in 1989, while he was still married to my mother.

“This agreement, including the promises from NGN for delayed resolution was, obviously, a major factor as to why no claim was brought by me at that time.”

Mr Sherborne told the High Court that Harry sought an apology from NGN in 2017 but it was “filibustered” until 2019, and by this time the Duke of Sussex decided to launch legal proceedings.

Harry later said that the alleged agreement “including the promises from NGN for delayed resolution was, obviously, a major factor as to why no claim was brought by me at that time”.

Mr Sherborne, said in written submissions that “discussions and authorisation” from the royal family over the agreement included the late Queen and two of her private secretaries, as well as private secretaries for both William and Harry.

However, Anthony Hudson KC, for NGN, said the duke’s allegation that there was a secret agreement is “flatly inconsistent” with other parts of his case.

Mr Hudson said in written submissions that Harry has a “belated reliance on the asserted, unpleaded secret agreement between the institution and NGN”.

He continued: “This delay is matched by the extreme vagueness with which the circumstances of the secret agreement are described in the Duke of Sussex’s evidence.”

Queen Elizabeth II with proprietor Rupert Murdoch, left, at The Times newspaper building at Grays Inn Road, London (PA)

The barrister said that Harry did not say in his evidence who made the agreement, who it applied to, when it was made, or a date when it was meant to expire.

In court documents, Harry also revealed that the tabloid press was a “third party” in all of his relationships.

“At no point did I have a girlfriend or a relationship with anyone without the tabloids getting involved and ultimately ruining it, or trying to ruin it, using whatever unlawful means at their disposal,” he said in a witness statement.

He also said that he was often “playing up” to the unflattering headlines or the perception that was a “cheat” or “thicko”.

“It was a downward spiral, whereby the tabloids would constantly try and coax me, a ‘damaged’ young man, into doing something stupid that would make a good story and sell lots of newspapers. Looking back on it now, such behaviour on their part is utterly vile.”

He said that the tabloids hoped for him to undergo a “total and very public breakdown”.

“Despite them all knowing about what I was dealing with throughout the years, they kept on doubling down their efforts rather than letting up,” he said.

Prince Harry attempted to block journalists from attending his marriage to Meghan Markle until he received an apology from NGN over phone hacking. (Getty Images)

“That is grotesque and sadistic – and no doubt they were hoping for a total and very public breakdown.”

On Tuesday, NGN made a bid for a judge to throw out the case, as well as a similar claim brought against the publisher by actor Hugh Grant.

The hearing is expected to last three days and the judge will determine whether their claims will progress to a trial, which is due to be heard in January next year.

The hacking scandal led to the closure of News of the World (NoTW) in 2011 and has caused NGN to settle dozens of claims with celebrities.

News UK has previously admitted that there was hacking at NoTW, but has always maintained that there was none at The Sun.

It comes just days after Fox News, another Murdoch media brand, settled with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation charges, after the news channel claimed the company rigged its voting machines against former President Donald Trump in 2020.

The claim is one of a number of legal actions currently being brought by the duke, who is an outspoken critic of the British press and has hit out at previous tabloid coverage in television interviews, and his memoir Spare.

Harry appeared in person at the High Court last month for a preliminary hearing against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of The Mail and Mail On Sunday.

The Duke of Sussex is also one of a number of high-profile figures bringing damages claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

His case is that 148 articles published between 1996 and 2010 included information that was allegedly obtained through unlawful means, including phone hacking.

MGN is contesting the claims, arguing that some have been brought too late.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on behalf of the Prince of Wales.