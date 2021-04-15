Queen to sit alone and wear a face mask throughout Prince Philip's funeral

The Queen will be driven to the chapel in a State Bentley alongside a lady-in-waiting - Steve Reigate/Pool via Reuters

The Queen will sit alone during the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service and will wear a mask throughout, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The monarch, 94, will be unable to be comforted during the 50-minute ceremony as the Royal Family adheres to strict Covid guidelines.

As such, all 30 mourners invited to Saturday's service at St George's Chapel will sit two metres apart from anyone who is not a member of their own household in the Quire.

The Queen will be driven to the chapel in a State Bentley alongside a lady-in-waiting, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said. Her vehicle will bring up the rear of the procession that will follow the Duke's coffin on foot as it is carried aboard a specially designed Land Rover hearse from within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

It is not yet known which lady-in-waiting will accompany the Queen, but Lady Pamela Hicks, 91, a first cousin of the Duke, could be considered a possibility, thereby allowing her to be part of the occasion. Lady Pamela is no longer an official lady-in-waiting but was at the monarch's side for decades and was a bridesmaid at her 1947 wedding.

On learning of the Duke’s death last Friday, she said: "A unique man in every way. There was nobody quite like him."

Duke of Edinburgh funeral – Processional route

Current ladies-in-waiting include Lady Susan Hussey, Susan Rhodes and Lady Elizabeth Leeming, Mary Morrison and Fortune FitzRoy, the Duchess of Grafton.

Mrs Rhodes is married to Simon Rhodes, the son of Margaret Rhodes, who died in 2016 at the age of 91 and was one of the Queen's closest confidantes and ladies in waiting.

The Queen's vehicle will leave the Sovereign’s Entrance at Windsor Castle at 2.44pm, as the National Anthem is played.

As it reaches the rear of the procession it will pause briefly as the forward part of the procession turns to face the direction of travel. The monarch and her lady-in-waiting will then follow behind the procession.

When it arrives at the chapel, the State Bentley will stop outside the Galilee Porch, where the Queen will be received by the Dean of Windsor, who will then take all attendees inside.

Prince Philip funeral 2

Her lady-in-waiting as well as other members of staff, including the Duke's private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, will listen to the service from another part of the chapel and will not form part of the official congregation.

The law states that people attending a funeral must stay at least two metres apart from anyone who is not part of their household.

It means other members of the Royal family who will have to sit alone and two metres away from anyone else during the service include the Duke of Sussex, who does not live with anyone else attending the ceremony, and his cousin Peter Phillips, who will attend without his estranged wife, Autumn.

Others, such as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will sit together as couples but two metres away from other mourners.