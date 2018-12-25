Being a grandmother keeps me 'well occupied', Queen says

The Queen has revealed how being a grandmother and great-grandmother kept her “well occupied” as she reflected on a memorable and busy year for the Royal Family in her Christmas message to the nation.
Recalling the two royal weddings of 2018 as well as the birth of her great-grandchild Prince Louis, Her Majesty underlined the importance of the family in her speech.
She also said that Christmas is a time when many families become “keenly aware of loved ones who have died,” adding “we would not grieve if we did not love.”
Filmed in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, she sat alongside three framed photographs of her family. One was a black and white picture from 1917 of her father, Prince Albert, who became George VI, dressed in his Royal Navy officer uniform.
Another showed the Prince of Wales’s 70th birthday family portrait with the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who are expecting a baby. Another black and white photograph showed the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh holding Prince Charles as a baby in 1948.
She said: “Closer to home, it’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied. We have had other celebrations too, including the 70th birthday of The Prince of Wales.”
In June, the Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, gave birth to her second child, Lena Elizabeth.
The 92-year-old monarch also made a touching reference to how age and experience help people recognise the often painful and bewildering contradictions in human life.
“Some cultures believe a long life brings wisdom,” she said. “I’d like to think so. Perhaps part of that wisdom is to recognise some of life’s baffling paradoxes, such as the way human beings have a huge propensity for good, and yet a capacity for evil.”
As a deeply committed Christian, as well as the head of the Church of England, she said that “faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance.”
However, she added that “even the power of faith, which frequently inspires great generosity and self-sacrifice, can fall victim to tribalism.”
She highlighted the work of the Commonwealth, explaining how important treating people with respect was, even at a time of “deeply held differences”, to furthering “greater understanding”.
Other photographs shown in the programme included Prince Harry and Meghan on the occasion of their wedding in Windsor, Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank with bridesmaids and pageboys at their wedding.
There was also a family photograph of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The nine minute broadcast, played on television and radio, featured the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, singing Once in Royal David’s City, the opening carol sung in A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on Christmas Eve. This year marks the 100th anniversary of that festival, introduced following the end of the First World War.
The choir, which also sang the National Anthem, was conducted by Stephen Cleobury.
The Queen was wearing a cocktail dress in ivory silk with pastel blue, white and gold lame lace overlay. Her brooch - the Scarab brooch made from yellow gold and featuring a carved ruby with diamond embellishments - was a gift from the Duke of Edinburgh
The broadcast, made in ‘Ultra High Definition’, was produced by Sky News.