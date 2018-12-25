Being a grandmother keeps me 'well occupied', Queen says

The Queen has revealed how being a grandmother and great-grandmother kept her “well occupied” as she reflected on a memorable and busy year for the Royal Family in her Christmas message to the nation.

Recalling the two royal weddings of 2018 as well as the birth of her great-grandchild Prince Louis, Her Majesty underlined the importance of the family in her speech.

She also said that Christmas is a time when many families become “keenly aware of loved ones who have died,” adding “we would not grieve if we did not love.”

Filmed in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, she sat alongside three framed photographs of her family. One was a black and white picture from 1917 of her father, Prince Albert, who became George VI, dressed in his Royal Navy officer uniform.

Another showed the Prince of Wales’s 70th birthday family portrait with the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who are expecting a baby. Another black and white photograph showed the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh holding Prince Charles as a baby in 1948.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA More

She said: “Closer to home, it’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied. We have had other celebrations too, including the 70th birthday of The Prince of Wales.”

In June, the Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, gave birth to her second child, Lena Elizabeth.

The 92-year-old monarch also made a touching reference to how age and experience help people recognise the often painful and bewildering contradictions in human life.

“Some cultures believe a long life brings wisdom,” she said. “I’d like to think so. Perhaps part of that wisdom is to recognise some of life’s baffling paradoxes, such as the way human beings have a huge propensity for good, and yet a capacity for evil.”

King George VI and great grandmother, Queen Mary, with Prince Charles Credit: Hulton Deutsch/Getty Images More

As a deeply committed Christian, as well as the head of the Church of England, she said that “faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance.”

However, she added that “even the power of faith, which frequently inspires great generosity and self-sacrifice, can fall victim to tribalism.”

She highlighted the work of the Commonwealth, explaining how important treating people with respect was, even at a time of “deeply held differences”, to furthering “greater understanding”.