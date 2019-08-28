The Queen Can’t Stop Boris Johnson’s Brexit Plan, but the British People Might

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Standing meetings are very much in vogue these days, but they weren’t invented by trendy tech companies.

For the last thousand years or so, advisers meeting the monarch, known as Privy Council members, have been forbidden to take a seat—all in the interests of keeping the gatherings short and sweet.

And so it was in the library at Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth’s fairy tale castle in the Scottish Highlands, on Wednesday, when the queen gave her consent to proroguing or suspending Parliament in what, critics of Prime Minister Boris Johnson say, amounts to a coup.

Will the Queen Intervene in the Battle Over Brexit?

The three privy council members, who had trekked up to Balmoral earlier in the day in the utmost secrecy to prevent rival politicians getting wind of and trying to prevent the maneuver, were not, of course, coming to the queen offering advice.

They were there as proxies for Johnson to request her consent for what, in normal times, would be a fairly run-of-the-mill piece of constitutional business: the prime minister wishing to dissolve the current session of Parliament and start a new one, with a new program for government, to be outlined in a new queen’s speech.

But of course, these are not normal times. With the terms of Britain’s departure from the European Union still far from settled, many passionately believe that Johnson has taken an unacceptable liberty in making this move just over 60 days before the Oct. 31 deadline to find a deal and is trying to bounce the U.K. into leaving the EU on that day without agreeing a deal.

The privy council numbers several hundred members (mostly current or former senior members of the government), but just three are required to make a meeting quorate. In this case, the three members selected by Johnson for the mission were all government loyalists, including, notably, the leader of the Commons and arch no-dealer, Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Far from being a grand room, the library at Balmoral is a homely and domestic setting for such a pivotal and ceremonial piece of political theater.

Pictures taken in the room in 1970 and 2016 show that it has had the same battered green carpet for at least the intervening 46 years, and there is no reason to suspect Balmoral has been paid a visit by a carpet fitter since that most recent photo call.

The central fireplace is no imposing work of carved grandeur. Rather, it is a simple piece of white marble. In the grate, rather than a roaring blaze, sits an old, slightly marked electric convection heater.

It is reminiscent of the rooms that you find in the house of any old land-rich, cash-poor aristocrat.

The queen likes to wear a kilt while she is in Scotland, and it is likely that this is what she would have been sporting when the three members of the Privy Council, waiting outside, were summoned to enter the room by a sharp electric bell on Thursday afternoon.

The queen treasures her time in Balmoral but keeps on top of her “red boxes” (reading material from the government and documents requiring her signature are sent in red boxes) and other work commitments. A source said that she would not likely have been remotely “put out” by the need to attend to business.

And there were just two pieces of business on hand, according to the official privy council memo issued afterwards.

The first was to approve a handful of new members.

The second was the actioning of the prorogation.

The queen, as is the custom, conveyed her assent to both measures with a single word: “Approved.”

And that was that.

How did she feel about it? Well, as Rees-Mogg told reporters on his way home at Aberdeen Airport, you would have to ask her that.

Temperamentally, the queen is thought to be pro-Brexit. As The Daily Beast exclusively reported, she took to asking her guests before the referendum to name “three reasons” why Britain should be part of Europe.

However, we can be sure that she will not have allowed her personal beliefs and feelings to enter into the decision to approve Johnson’s request— although it might have made agreeing with him easier.