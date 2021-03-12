Queen tells kids studying space of meeting Soviet cosmonaut

  • In this undated photo and issued on Friday March 12, 2021 by Buckingham Palace, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to experts and schoolchildren from Thomas Jones Primary School, West London, in a virtual event to mark British Science Week, showcasing the latest pictures from NASA's mission to Mars and classroom rockets made by the pupils. (Buckingham Palace via AP)
  • In this undated photo and issued on Friday March 12, 2021 by Buckingham Palace, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Professor Caroline Smith, right, Head of Earth Sciences Collections and Principal Curator of Meteorites at the Natural History Museum, other experts and schoolchildren from Thomas Jones Primary School, West London, in a virtual event to mark British Science Week, showcasing the latest pictures from NASA's mission to Mars and classroom rockets made by the pupils. (Buckingham Palace via AP)
  • In this undated photo and issued on Friday March 12, 2021 by Buckingham Palace, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to experts and schoolchildren from Thomas Jones Primary School, West London, in a virtual event to mark British Science Week, showcasing the latest pictures from NASA's mission to Mars and classroom rockets made by the pupils. Top row from left, teacher and pupils from Thomas Jones Primary School, Alexandra White, Explainer, Science Museum, and Professor Caroline Smith, Head of Earth Sciences Collections and Principal Curator of Meteorites at the Natural History Museum. Bottom row from left, Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, presenter of the BBC's The Sky at Night, Fiona Evans, Explainer, Science Museum, and Queen Elizabeth II. (Buckingham Palace via AP)
1 / 3

Britain Royals

In this undated photo and issued on Friday March 12, 2021 by Buckingham Palace, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to experts and schoolchildren from Thomas Jones Primary School, West London, in a virtual event to mark British Science Week, showcasing the latest pictures from NASA's mission to Mars and classroom rockets made by the pupils. (Buckingham Palace via AP)
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — There’s no place like home.

Queen Elizabeth II reminded a group of schoolchildren studying space exploration about the importance of returning to Earth as she reminisced in a video call about the first man to make the trip — Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.

The monarch, who invited Gargarin to Buckingham Palace shortly after his historic flight in 1961, was asked what the pioneering spaceman was like, according to details of the call released by the palace Friday.

“Russian,’’ she replied with a smile as her audience chuckled. “He didn’t speak English. He was fascinating, and I suppose being the first one it was particularly fascinating.’’

Space scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock, who hosted the session to mark British Science Week, said it must have been terrifying to be the first man in space and not know what would happen.

“Well, yes, and if you could come back again,” the queen replied. “That’s very important.”

Wednesday's call with students from Thomas Jones Primary School in west London came during a difficult week for the queen, after the royal family was rocked by charges of racism and insensitivity leveled at them by Prince Harry and Meghan.

But despite the controversy, the queen went ahead with her work, much like she’s done for decades. Scientists from the London Science Museum briefed her on NASA’s Mars Perseverance mission and discussed the discovery of fragments from a meteorite earlier this week in England.

The group gave the queen a set of Mars Perseverance rover face masks, which were sent from NASA headquarters to Windsor Castle. Professor Caroline Smith of the Natural History Museum asked that one of the masks be given to Prince Philip, the queen’s husband, because of his long interest in science and space exploration.

The prince, 99, is recovering in a London hospital after undergoing a heart procedure.

Recommended Stories

  • Green leader faces backlash after claiming Royal scandals mean Scotland should ditch The Queen

    The Scottish Greens have been accused of indulging in “pathetic politics” after claiming allegations of racism within the Royal family showed the monarchy should be scrapped in an independent Scotland. Patrick Harvie, the party’s co-leader, said “serious questions” had been raised “about the attitudes and values of the Royal family” following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. He claimed that the monarchy would “hold back” an independent Scotland and said the revelations from Harry and Meghan, as well as “other recent scandals”, served as a reminder “that the monarchy itself is an outdated, discredited and totally undemocratic institution."

  • Meghan Markle’s Revelation About Crying Incident Was ‘Not to Disparage’ Kate Middleton (Exclusive)

    A source tells ET that Meghan Markle’s revelation about Kate Middleton making her cry was ‘not to disparage the Duchess of Cambridge.’ The source adds: ‘it was simply to highlight how differently they were treated.’ Royal expert Katie Nicholl says that following Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, Prince William is ‘really upset’ that the incident has been made public.

  • Kanye West Was Reportedly 'Not Willing' to 'Compromise' in Their Marriage

    Kim Kardashian is allegedly "disappointed" they couldn't make it work.

  • Meghan Dumped the British Monarchy for Its Racism—the U.K.'s Former Colonies Should Do the Same

    Let’s get the obvious out of the way—we know the British monarchy is a racist institution. The U.K.’s royal family owes most of its riches (which currently amounts to over $28 billion, according to Forbes) to enslaving Africans and colonizing half of the world—including my home country, Jamaica, and, at one point, the nation that would go on to be the United States of America.

  • Frozen Yogurt Shop Gets a Sales Boost After Meghan Markle Name-Checked Them to Oprah

    The Duchess of Sussex briefly mentioned she was once employed at the Los Angeles chain Humphrey Yogart as a teenager in her interview with Winfrey on Sunday.

  • Matthew McConaughey ramps up speculation about run for Texas governor

    The actor said he wants “to get into a leadership role in the next chapter of my life.”

  • Brian Austin Green Says He's 'Not Sure' About How to Protect His Kids in the Entertainment Industry

    The actor and father of four said the industry has "changed so much from when we were kids and in the business"

  • Prince William hits back on Harry and Meghan: We are very much not a racist family

    The Duke of Cambridge has spoken out on the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview and insisted: “We are very much not a racist family.” Prince William revealed he had not yet spoken to his brother, the Duke of Sussex, since the interview, but did intend to. On a visit to a school in east London on Thursday, he was asked: “Have you spoken to your brother since the interview?” He replied: “No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.” He was then asked: “And can you just let me know, is the Royal family a racist family Sir?” The Duke replied: “We are very much not a racist family.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in public for the first time since the Sussexes’ made a series of explosive allegations about the Royal family during a two-hour television interview. They visited School21 in Stratford, east London, to mark children’s return to classes and the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project for pupils which Kate launched in primary schools in 2018. The most damaging claim in the Sussexes’ interview came as Meghan, 39, alleged that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with Prince Harry by a member of the family about the colour of their then-unborn son’s skin.

  • UK police confirm body found in woodland is of missing woman

    British police said on Friday that a body found in a wood outside London was that of Sarah Everard, whose disappearance last week has sparked anger and fears among women about their safety. Everard,33, disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in south London last Wednesday and police have arrested a serving officer on suspicion of her kidnap and murder. Her case has led to an outpouring of personal accounts by women of their own experiences and fears of walking streets alone at night, and a campaign for action to address this.

  • A Dark and Stormy Bite: A not-so-brief history of witches cooking and eating children

    Welcome, foolish mortals, to the home of cadaverous casseroles, exsanguinous eats, and snack-related sagas so strange and frightening they may well transport you to a realm unknown. Welcome, readers, to A Dark and Stormy Bite, a monthly column that dives deep into a teeth-chattering culinary dimension of utterly ghoulish proportions. Basically, if it involves food and goes bump in the night, we’ll cover it here. Do you have a favorite haunted restaurant or cursed recipe? Email lstone@thetakeout.com—and beware.

  • Study: Unvaccinated People Are 29 Times More Likely To Die From COVID

    The study also shows the Pfizer COVID vaccine is effective in asymptomatic transmission New data out of an Israeli study shows that the Pfizer vaccine is 94 percent effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, which also means it likely significantly reduces transmission of the COVID-19 virus. The study also produced data that shows the increased risk []

  • Saudi King Salman sacks haj minister in royal decrees

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman dismissed Mohamed Benten as minister for the haj and umrah, a position with a leading role in organising Islam's annual pilgrimage, a royal decree carried by state news agency (SPA) said on Friday. State minister, Issam ben Saeed, was appointed acting minister. Haj and Umrah, which generated billions of dollars each year before the pandemic, is a major source of income for the Saudi government.

  • The real reason no one eats on The Bachelor is kind of boring

    As I fester here in late-stage quarantine, Bachelor Mondays are my ding dang raison d’être. Once a week, I spend two hours shrouded in a weighted blanket, screaming at the television and watching robotic humans ride four-wheelers and kiss and stuff. I’m a new member of Bachelor nation—this is the first season I’ve watched religiously—and I’ve found myself repeating a common refrain: Let. Them. Eat.

  • WANDAVISION’s Agatha Was Always Meant to Be Kathryn Hahn

    We sat down with Matt Shakman to talk all things Agatha Harkness, Kathryn Hahn, and whether of not we could see WandaVision’s breakout star again! The post WANDAVISION’s Agatha Was Always Meant to Be Kathryn Hahn appeared first on Nerdist.

  • The Political Weapon Biden Didn’t Deploy

    The relief package that Biden barely mentioned in his address gives him—and Democrats—an opportunity they haven’t had for decades.

  • ‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton surprised fans with an all-new TikTok challenge: ‘Dreams can come true’

    Tom Felton’s TikTok page is a dream come true for Harry Potter fans.

  • Prince Charles is all too aware of his gilded cage

    Among the many incendiary charges the Duke of Sussex made in his drive-by shooting of the Royal Family this week, one struck me as especially wounding for his father. Prince Harry told Oprah: “My father and brother, they are trapped; they don’t get to leave. For the family they very much have this mentality of: ‘this is just how it is, this is how it is meant to be; you can’t change it, we’ve all been through it’.” He then graciously added, as if to mitigate this corrosive bombshell: “and I have great sympathy for that.” Asked if he would have left ‘the Firm’ if he hadn’t married the Duchess, the Duke replied: “No, I wouldn’t have been able to, because I myself was trapped as well; I didn’t see a way out. I was trapped but I didn’t know I was trapped.” The implication of this, of course, is that the Prince of Wales had never developed the mentality to question his destiny, accepting life in the gilded cage of the British monarchy in exchange for the throne. I know this not to be true. Charles has always been acutely aware he was in a straitjacket – in a life he had to lead even though, given his character and personality, it was not one he would have chosen himself.

  • America's nightmare year of COVID is finally ending

    Data: CDC; Chart: Danielle Alberti and Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosOne year after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, the end of that pandemic is within reach.The big picture: The death and suffering caused by the coronavirus have been much worse than many people expected a year ago — but the vaccines have been much better.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: “Bottom line, it's going to get worse,” Anthony Fauci told a congressional panel on March 11, 2020, the day the WHO formally declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic.A year ago today, the U.S. had confirmed 1,000 coronavirus infections. Now we’re approaching 30 million.In the earliest days of the pandemic, Americans were terrified by the White House’s projections — informed by well-respected modeling — that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die from the virus. That actual number now sits at just under 530,000.Many models at the time thought the virus would peak last May. It was nowhere close to its height by then. The deadliest month of the pandemic was January.Yes, but: Last March, even the sunniest optimists didn’t expect the U.S. to have a vaccine by now. They certainly didn’t anticipate that over 300 million shots would already be in arms worldwide, and they didn't think the eventual vaccines, whenever they arrived, would be anywhere near as effective as these shots turned out to be.Where it stands: President Biden has said every American adult who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by the end of May, and the country is on track to meet that target.The U.S. is administering over 2 million shots per day, on average. Roughly 25% of the adult population has gotten at least one shot.The federal government has purchased more doses than this country will be able to use: 300 million from Pfizer, 300 million from Moderna and 200 million from Johnson & Johnson. The Pfizer and Moderna orders alone would be more than enough to fully vaccinate every American adult. (The vaccines aren’t yet authorized for use in children.)Yes, millions of Americans are still anxiously awaiting their first shot — and navigating signup websites that are often frustrating and awful.But the supply of available vaccines is expected to surge this month, and the companies say the bulk of those doses should be available by the end of May.Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling sharply at the same time vaccinations are ramping up.The bottom line: Measured in death, loss, isolation and financial ruin, one year has felt like an eternity. Measured as the time between the declaration of a pandemic and vaccinating 60 million Americans, one year is an instant.The virus hasn’t been defeated, and may never fully go away. Getting back to “normal” will be a moving target. Nothing’s over yet. But the end of the worst of it — the long, brutal nightmare of death and suffering — is getting close.Go deeper: The coronavirus vaccines have shattered expectationsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Popularity of Harry and Meghan plummets in UK after Oprah interview, poll says

    The popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has tumbled in Britain and has never been lower following their explosive interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey, according to a poll on Friday. During the interview aired last Sunday, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be. The tell-all interview has plunged the 1,000-year-old monarchy into its greatest crisis this century, and according to a YouGov poll, the standing of the two royals has also taken a big hit in the aftermath.

  • Exclusive: Our Forever President Addresses Race Relations, Social Activism on Newest Episode of Skimm This

    With his political obligations in the rearview, our forever President Barack Obama has settled into a comfy life of content creation.