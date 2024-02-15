Queen thanks Poppy Factory for helping veterans get attention they need

Queen Camilla slices a cake with a sword during the celebration at Clarence House as Surgeon Rear Admiral Lionel Jarvis looks on - ISABEL INFANTES/PA

The Queen has praised the Poppy Factory for its work producing the red commemorative paper flowers and supporting the nation’s military veterans.

Camilla welcomed staff and beneficiaries of the organisation’s efforts to Clarence House for a reception marking 100 years since the charity moved to its Richmond upon Thames base.

For the past decade, the Queen has supported the Poppy Factory visiting its west London home and regularly touring Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance, filled with poppy crosses, ahead of Armistice Day.

Queen Camilla with a gift at Clarence House, marking the centenary of the Poppy Factory, which was founded in the aftermath of the First World War - ISABEL INFANTES/PA

Camilla told her guests: “I can’t believe that I’ve been part of it for 10 years.

“I’m very proud to be part of the Poppy Factory because I’ve seen the wonderful work that you do.

“It’s so important nowadays to look after these veterans because sometimes they don’t get as much attention as they need.

“So if it wasn’t for you and the other wonderful charities that are supporting them, I don’t know what they’d do.”

Best wishes to the King

The guests applauded when the Poppy Factory’s president, Surgeon Rear Admiral Lionel Jarvis, asked the Queen to send their best wishes to the King, who returned to Sandringham on Wednesday after his latest bout of cancer treatment in London, and “wished him a speedy recovery”.

Earlier Camilla praised two stalwarts of the Poppy Factory, Peter Wills, 62, and Paul Hammerton, 61, who have been making wreaths laid by the Royal family at the Cenotaph to mark Remembrance Sunday for many years.

Camilla told them “we’re proud of what you do” through a sign language interpreter because both are deaf, adding: “You’ve made our wreaths for many years - we thank you very much.”

