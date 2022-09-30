Hurricane Ian damaged my Florida megamansion, ‘Queen of Versailles’ star tells TMZ

The so-called House of Versailles in Windermere, Florida, appears to have taken a hit from Hurricane Ian.

The roughly 100,000-square-foot plus mega-mansion, the subject of the 2012 documentary “The Queen of Versailles,” is still under construction after almost two decades.

The movie’s star and home’s owner Jackie Siegel lamented to TMZ that the storm did about $10 million worth of damage.

The 56 year old New York native provided pictures of wrecked ceilings and other unsightly damage to 24K gold moldings and said that her back patio is entirely flooded.

The socialite and her timeshare billionaire husband, David Siegel, purchased the lakefront property in 2003 and started construction a year after. The over the top behemoth was also the topic of Disney Plus’ “Queen of Versailles Reigns Again.”

Now it seems the monumental undertaking will be on hold yet again.

On Instagram, Siegel posted a story telling her roughly 80,000 followers she and her family were “safe and sound.”

She has her share of fans who sent their best wishes.

“Just came here to say I’m sorry about hurricane Ian! I feel bad for this setback, you’re such a nice, positive person.”