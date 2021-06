Queen to welcome Joe Biden at Windsor Castle with tea and Guard of Honour

The carefully-choreographed arrangements echo the welcome given to Donald Trump at Windsor Castle in 2018 - Steve Parsons/Pool via AP

US President Joe Biden will be welcomed at Windsor Castle by the Queen with a Guard of Honour, followed by afternoon tea.

The Queen will host the American leader and First Lady Jill Biden at her Berkshire royal residence on Sunday.

Buckingham Palace released further details about the visit on Thursday.

The carefully choreographed arrangements echo the welcome given to Donald Trump in 2018, when the former US President travelled to Windsor to meet the monarch.

Mr Trump and the Queen had afternoon tea together in the castle's Oak Room, with the meeting lasting longer than expected.

It was due to last around half-an-hour, but overran by almost 20 minutes.

Former US president Donald Trump with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, inspecting the Guard of Honour - Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

In 2018, the Queen accompanied Mr Trump to inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor. - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In 2008, when then US president George W Bush had tea with the monarch at Windsor, he enjoyed a traditional English afternoon spread of tea, small sandwiches and cakes in the White Drawing Room.

The Queen will greet Mr and Dr Biden at the dais in the castle's quadrangle.

A Guard of Honour formed of The Queen's Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards will give a Royal Salute, and the US national anthem will be played.

Mr Biden will then accompany the Officer Commanding the Guard of Honour, Major James Taylor, and Major General Christopher Ghika to inspect the Honour Guard, before returning to the dais to watch the military march-past with the Queen and First Lady.

Escorting a visiting head of state to inspect the troops is a role which usually fell to the late Duke of Edinburgh, before he retired in 2017.

The late Duke of Edinburgh driving former US president Barack Obama and former US first lady Michelle Obama in 2016 - GEOFF PUGH/AFP

There have been 14 US presidents during the Queen's 69-year reign, from Harry S Truman to Mr Biden.

Mr Biden, who is in the UK for the G7 summit, will be the 13th American leader to meet the monarch, with Lyndon B Johnson being the only American head of state the Queen did not meet.