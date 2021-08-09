Queen welcomed to Balmoral for start of summer break with guard of honour

Queen Elizabeth - Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Queen beamed with delight on Monday as she was welcomed to Balmoral Castle for the official start of her summer break.

Her Majesty, 95, dressed in bright pink, inspected a guard of honour in a small ceremony outside the castle gates.

It is the first summer Her Majesty will spend in Scotland without her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, by her side.

With the traditional Braemar Games cancelled due to the pandemic, she has no official duties in the diary but will be kept busy welcoming guests, horse riding, walking on the moors and ferrying friends and relatives to grouse shoots.

The Queen is expected to have a steady stream of visitors throughout the summer, who will keep her busy and entertained, with the traditional family picnics and barbecues.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Cambridges, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are all expected to join her in the coming weeks.

Queen - Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Queen - Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Duchess of York, who usually stays in a different property on the estate when she accompanies her former husband, Prince Andrew, has this year been invited to stay at the castle, suggesting she has been welcomed back into the royal fold.

The Duchess was staying at Balmoral when The Sun published photographs of her having her toes sucked by businessman John Bryan in 1992. Prince Philip is said to have refused to stay under the same roof as his former daughter-in-law ever since.

The Queen travelled to Scotland on July 23, but has been staying at Craigowan Lodge, on the Balmoral estate, while the castle remained open to the public. The main house was closed on August 2, allowing staff to prepare for her arrival.

The welcome ceremony was the first to take place since 2019, due to the pandemic. Her Majesty, colonel-in-chief of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, wore her regimental brooch for the event.

Queen - Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

She looked in high spirits as she inspected a guard of honour formed of the 5 SCOTS, Balaklava Company, the Royal Regiment of Scotland, under the Command of Major Cameron Law.

The Royal Regiment of Scotland’s mascot, Shetland Pony Lance Corporal Cruachan IV, was present for the ceremony, while the Pipes and Drums of 3 SCOTS performed.

The Queen is expected to remain in Scotland until the beginning of October.