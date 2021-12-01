Queens assistant principal arrested for arranging meeting with ‘14-year-old’ on Grindr: DA

A Queens assistant principal was arrested for making plans to meet up for a “sexual act” with 14-year-old boy — who turned out to be an adult who posted the encounter on YouTube, Education Department investigators and cops said Wednesday.

Claudio Garcia, 40, an assistant principal at Queens Technical High School in Long Island City, started chatting on Sept. 15 with the fake teen, who first said he was 18, then told Garcia he was 14, on the hook-up app Grindr, investigators said.

When Garcia showed up to a planned meeting at a park near his Bronx home, “he learned that the alleged 14-year-old was actually an adult male who recorded their encounter and posted it to YouTube,” according to the DOE’s Special Commissioner of Investigation.

Garcia was arrested at 10am Wednesday morning after cops questioned him at the 52nd Precinct, police said.

Police claim Garcia engaged “in a sexual conversation with someone he believed to be a minor and agreed to meet the minor for a sexual act.”

DOE Special Commissioner for Investigation Anastasia Coleman said “there is no place in the New York City School System, nor anywhere else in our society, for this type of predatory behavior. Those who seek to prey upon our children, particularly those who are entrusted with positions of influence, must be sought out and face the full consequences of our legal system.”

The Education Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.