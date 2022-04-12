Queens-based national prostitution ring used vicious hammer and bat beatings against sex workers: feds

Leaders of a Queens-based nationwide prostitution ring enforced their rule over sex workers with vicious hammer and bat assaults, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The feds indicted nine members of the ring Tuesday in a wide-ranging racketeering and sex trafficking case in which the defendants are accused of recruiting mostly undocumented immigrant Chinese women to work as prostitutes in hotels across the country.

Group members tied up and beat women who its leaders believed were working independently or for other organizations as sex workers, prosecutors said. The ring’s leaders are charged with carrying out 15 assaults against 15 women in five states.

“Beat [her] to death tomorrow. If she dares fight back, beat her more viciously,” Bo Jiang, 26, one of the defendants, wrote before one attack in an Oct. 4, 2020 message on the platform WeChat, court papers say.

The next day a victim in Midland, Texas lost conscious after a baseball bat beating by Siyu Chen, 24, the feds said.

The same day, a ringleader identified as Rong Rong Xu, 29, had more instructions for the low-level enforcers, investigators said.

“One person choke her by her throat, the other person strike her four limbs to death... After that, take her cellphone and leave,” Xu allegedly wrote in a WeChat message.

Xu and Siyang Chen, 32, referred to themselves as “high management” in the organization.

The perpetrators of the assaults were lower-level members who would pretend to be Johns, or would just show up unannounced at the hotel rooms where the sex workers were staying, prosecutors said.

They took disturbing videos of the beatings to prove to higher-ups in the organization that the the assaults were sufficiently violent, according to the feds.

Prosecutors have videos of taped up women screaming as they are beaten as evidence in their case, they said.

The organization took about half the money each woman earned, court papers say. It covered the cost of the hotel rooms the women used, but not their airfare, say the papers.

At least two women are expected to testify that they suffered brutal assaults by members of the organization after they decided to stop working for criminal group, prosecutors said.

“The defendants are charged with degrading women and subjecting them to horrific violence — all to enrich themselves,” wrote prosecutors in a motion to have all nine suspects jailed pre-trial.

“The defendants, in choosing to perpetuate, time and time again, brutal physical beatings of women in order to sustain their own criminal operation, have shown their commitment to taking any acts — including those that have had and will continue to have lasting repercussions for more than 15 separate victims — to further their own gain.”

The charges in the case include racketeering, sex trafficking, robbery and assaults. Seven of the nine defendants face life in prison, while two others face 20 years in prison.

Besides Jiang, Xu and Chen, the arrested suspects include Siyu Chen, 24; Meizhen Song, 23; Jiarun Yan, 28; Jilong Yu, 23; Carlos Cury, 41; and Zerong Tang, 24. Song and Yu are residents of Dallas, Tex., while the rest of the suspects live in Queens.