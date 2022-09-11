Queen's coffin begins journey through Scotland

A hearse carrying the late Queen Elizabeth II's oak coffin has left her beloved Balmoral Castle. The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London. (Sep. 11)

  • Bill Clinton on Queen Elizabeth II

    The United States' "special relationship" with the United Kingdom has endured in no small measure due to the presence of Elizabeth II, who as Queen met with all but one U.S. president since Eisenhower. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with former President Bill Clinton about his memories of the Queen, including her curiosity, her kindness, and her devotion to duty.

  • Queen Elizabeth II's coffin transported through Scotland: 'An extraordinary woman'

    Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was carried through the Scottish countryside on Sunday as she makes her journey to London over the next few days.

  • Queen Elizabeth II latest: Watch live as coffin arrives in Edinburgh

  • Queen Elizabeth’s body heads to Edinburgh for public to mourn

    Queen Elizabeth’s coffin has begun its journey from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh so the public can say goodbye to the long-reigning monarch. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for Sunday TODAY from Edinburgh.

  • Queen Elizabeth's coffin departs for Edinburgh

    STORY: Elizabeth's oak coffin, which has been in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle covered with the royal standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, was placed in a hearse by six gamekeepers.Accompanied by the queen's daughter, Princess Anne, the cortege slowly made its way from the remote castle. It will wind through small towns and villages to Edinburgh where the coffin will be taken to the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.Tens of thousands have gathered at royal palaces in the days since Elizabeth's death on Thursday to leave flowers and to pay their respects.Her coffin will later be flown to London and there will be a somber procession when it is moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state for four days.

  • Rangers tie with Napoli rescheduled due to ‘limitations on police resources’

    The tie, originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, September 13, has been moved back.

  • HM Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin Begins Journey Home; Driven From Balmoral To Holyrood House In Edinburgh – watch

    HM The Queen has left Balmoral for the final time, with the late monarch’s coffin this morning beginning the journey back to London, where the state funeral will take place on Monday September 19. Queen Elizabeth II was being played out of Balmoral for the final time by the Piper to the Sovereign. A reef […]

  • A daughter’s last duty: Forlorn Princess Anne accompanies Queen Elizabeth’s coffin to Edinburgh

    The Princess Royal is accompanying her late mother Queen Elizabeth II as she begins her final journey.

  • Mourners Watch as Hearse Carrying Queen's Coffin Passes Through Scottish Village

    Mourners watched as a hearse carrying the remains of Queen Elizabeth II passed through the Scottish village of Ballater on September 11.The funeral cortege left Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, where the queen died on Thursday, and will pass through Aberdeen and Dundee before ending at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.The Queen’s coffin will arrive in London on Tuesday, and the Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday.Her successor, King Charles III, was officially proclaimed King of the United Kingdom in a ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London, on Saturday, September 10.This footage was published by J.A. Chiang on Instagram, and shows mourners throwing flowers on the hearse as it slowly moved through the village. Credit: J.A. Chiang via Storyful

  • Prince William Shares Personal Statement in Memory of Queen Elizabeth II

    "I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real," grandson writes following Her Majesty's death

  • The Queen's animal companions

    From Corgis to thoroughbreds, Queen Elizabeth II spent her life accompanied by four-legged friends.

  • Queen Elizabeth II: ‘The last Christian monarch’

    At the outset of her reign, elderly men did not scruple to place heavy burdens on the milk-white shoulders of their young and lovely queen. Geoffrey Fisher, Elizabeth II’s first Archbishop of Canterbury, delivered a series of pre-coronation sermons in which he asserted the throne’s “spiritual power”. The Queen would leave Westminster Abbey after her crowning, he told a congregation in 1953, “to face for the rest of her life the demands of Christian duty in her high calling”. To the Queen herself

  • Former President Bill Clinton on Queen Elizabeth II: "She was an amazing woman"

    The former president talks about his memories of the Queen, including her curiosity, her kindness, and her devotion to duty.

  • How Queen Elizabeth II, dressed all in green, won over Ireland after years of bitter division

    The duty of welcoming the first British monarch to visit an independent Ireland - and the first in Dublin for more than 100 years - fell to one man.

  • AP PHOTOS: Mourners and royals grieve Queen Elizabeth II

    Mourners streamed to the gates of Buckingham Palace in London to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday after she spent 70 years on the throne. Passersby stopped to pay their respects, some shedding tears as they placed flowers to honor the only monarch that most Britons have ever known. One image captured by an Associated Press photographer showed a single red balloon with a black and white photo of the young queen hanging above hundreds of flowers.

  • Kate Middleton Is Officially the First Princess of Wales Since Princess Diana

    The princess reportedly wants to forge “her own path.”

  • William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan Reunite to Greet Mourners of Queen Elizabeth

    The royal couples greeted members of the public outside of Windsor Castle today.

  • Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland

    Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London. The hearse drove past piles of bouquets and other tributes as it led a seven-car cortege from Balmoral, where the queen died Thursday at age 96, for a six-hour trip through Scottish towns to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh.

  • Queen Elizabeth updates: King Charles makes William, Kate Prince and Princess of Wales

    The day after Queen Elizabeth's death begins a period of mourning. King Charles also delivered a speech for the first time. Here is the latest.