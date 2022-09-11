Queen's coffin begins journey through Scotland

Reuters Videos

STORY: Elizabeth's oak coffin, which has been in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle covered with the royal standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, was placed in a hearse by six gamekeepers.Accompanied by the queen's daughter, Princess Anne, the cortege slowly made its way from the remote castle. It will wind through small towns and villages to Edinburgh where the coffin will be taken to the throne room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.Tens of thousands have gathered at royal palaces in the days since Elizabeth's death on Thursday to leave flowers and to pay their respects.Her coffin will later be flown to London and there will be a somber procession when it is moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state for four days.