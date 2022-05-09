Queen's decision to delegate her duties is unparalleled

The Queen accompanied by Prince Charles, her eldest son, before delivering her speech during last year's State Opening of Parliament - Richard Pohle/The Times

There have been many moments in the last few years of royal news that have been described as “unprecedented”.

Some have been unexpected, some have been dramatic. This, however, might be truly worthy of the description.



The Queen’s reluctant decision to not only miss the State Opening of Parliament, but delegate her duties to her two heirs, has no parallel.

True, it is not the first time the Queen has missed the State Opening in her 70 years on the throne.

In 1959 and 1963, she was also absent, heavily pregnant with Prince Andrew and Prince Edward respectively. On both occasions, via an obscure but simple Plan B mechanism dating back to at least Henry VIII, the Lord Chancellor read the speech through the authority of a “royal commission” made up of five Privy Counsellors.

The Queen during the State Opening of Parliament in May 2021 - Chris Jackson

In 1929 and 1935, when George V was too ill to attend, the Lord Chancellor read the speech. In 1951, the only time the Queen’s father missed it through illness, it was the same.



This time, on the very day she became the third longest-serving monarch in recorded world history, the Queen chose a different route.



Her son and heir the Prince of Wales will read the speech on her behalf, with the Duke of Cambridge present, not just for the optics and air of moral support but to make it constitutionally sound.

Their joint appearance will be made possible through Letters Patent under the Regency Act 1937, authorised by the Queen to give them the power to open a new session of Parliament on her behalf in their roles as Counsellors of State.



Those roles, little known until very recently, have sprung to unusual public attention in recent months. There are four: Prince Charles, William, Harry and Andrew. With the latter two indisposed for very different reasons, Prince Charles and Prince William will on Tuesday act with the Queen’s specific, delegated authority to keep the country running.



With the Imperial State Crown before them, likely placed on a table as it has been for the Queen in recent years as the weight proved too much for her, father and son will jointly open Parliament.

The Imperial Crown has been placed on a table in front of the Queen in recent years, as its weight proved too much for her - Richard Pohle/The Times

Prince Charles will wear his Admiral of the Fleet uniform, while the Duke is expected to wear morning coat.



To say it would not have been a decision taken lightly is an understatement. This is no bowing out of a garden party, or even missing a beloved Remembrance Sunday ceremony.



For the Queen, duty has been and remains everything: to watch her heir deliver her speech on a Windsor Castle television will be an experience she could not have foreseen even a year ago.



The only time a Prince of Wales has previously read the monarch’s speech, according to a recent House of Commons document about the State Opening, was in the Regency of 1811-20 when the future George IV read the “Prince Regent’s Speech”.



The current Prince of Wales has already taken on many of the Queen's duties, as she reaches 96 with unreliable mobility. But this is the most visible, and most significant yet.

Prince and Duke to sit either side of empty throne

Whispers about Prince Charles stepping in have been in the parliamentary ether for some time. In the event, the decision was confirmed with less than 24 hours to spare.



Letters Patent, previously used when the Queen was overseas to allow crown business to continue, were last issued when the Queen was in Malta in 2016.



This newest was formalised on Monday night.



Its effect will be remarkable, transforming the Queen’s absence from an unfortunate but one-off illness to the sight of a Royal family working together to support her in her Platinum Jubilee year.

Her throne will remain empty, with the Prince and Duke taking seats on either side.



For most watching, it will seem the next natural step along the well-trodden path of recent years. The Prince, gradually, is stepping up to allow his mother the comfort she deserves.



Without the pressure of a televised formal ceremony, it is hoped the Queen will recuperate enough to enjoy her upcoming Jubilee.



The message is clear: her eldest son and grandson can be relied upon, and the show must go on.