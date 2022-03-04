Queens dog owner returned home to find pet dog dying and correction officer ex-boyfriend waiting inside her apartment

A Queens dog-owner returned home to find her mortally injured pet Maltese battered and bloodied by an ex-boyfriend accused of illegally entering her apartment, court documents alleged Friday.

City Correction Officer Brandon Pearce, 27, was charged with aggravated cruelty in the death of little Princess after slipping inside the home on the night of Feb. 24 and attacking the over-matched pooch, said a Queens Criminal Court complaint.

The spurned suspect, with cuts on his hands and blood on a nearby pillow, was sitting on his former girlfriend’s bed when the horrified woman returned home around 2:30 a.m. to find the canine carnage, according to the complaint.

A Maltese typically weighs between four and eight pounds.

Audio from a video surveillance device inside the Springfield Gardens residence captured “what sounds like large objects being thrown inside the home and her dog whimpering and squealing” around 10:30 p.m., the complaint alleged.

Princess was dead by the time her owner brought the dog to a nearby Long Island animal hospital where records indicated the pet suffered extensive bruising under its neck, thorax and abdomen — along with blood seen inside and around its mouth.

Pearce was also charged with criminal trespass and burglary after “knowingly and unlawfully” entering the Springfield Gardens apartment around 9:30 p.m. while its resident was out and a security camera was on.

Court papers alleged Pearce texted the woman twice about getting together once he was off work, with the second message coming while he was already inside the apartment.

“Damn you not even home LOL,” read the 10:14 p.m. text. “I’m not gonna lie. I expected that to happen.”

Pearce, of Staten Island, was a five-year corrections veteran assigned to the Anna M. Cross Center on Rikers Island, officials said. He turned himself into police on Thursday morning. Information on his attorney was not immediately available.