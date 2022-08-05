Queens duck sauce killer Glenn Hirsch found dead of apparent suicide at home

NEW YORK — The infamous duck sauce killer, charged with shooting a restaurant deliverymen, was found dead in his Queens home Friday morning after apparently killing himself, his lawyer said.

Glenn Hirsch’s body was found by detectives sent to his home after the suspect missed a Friday court appearance, a police official said. An autopsy will determine how Hirsch died, the official said.

Hirsch’s new lawyer, Arthur Aidala, said the accused killer shot himself.

Aidala said he spoke with Hirsch two days ago but that he and his client missed calls from each other yesterday.

On Friday, when Hirsch didn’t show up in court, the judge told the city sheriff’s office to check on him at his Jamaica apartment on 141st St.

Hirsch has been out on bail since June with an ankle bracelet monitoring his whereabouts.

He was initially ordered held without bail for the April 30 killing of Zhiwen Yan, 45, in Forest Hills.

But Queens Criminal Court Judge Kenneth Holder changed the bail conditions on June 8, setting bail at $500,000. Hirsch posted the hefty sum and released on strict orders to stay at home.

Hirsch, 51, was busted June 2 on charges of shooting Yan dead after stalking the delivery man and other workers at the Great Wall Restaurant for weeks over his demand during an earlier trip to the restaurant for more duck sauce. The Queens DA called the bizarre beef an “obsessive point of contention.”

Police said the night of the murder Hirsch circled the block of the restaurant multiple times then followed Yan as he drove off on his scooter to make a delivery before shooting him on the street.

