Queens father arrested after son, 7, brings gun to school in his backpack

A Queens dad stashed a loaded handgun in his 7-year-old son’s backpack and sent him to a city elementary school, police said Tuesday.

The little boy walked into Public School 95 on 90th Ave. in Jamaica for a school-related program on Saturday and announced that he had a gun in his bag, cops said.

The school principal found a Glock 19 loaded with nine 9-mm rounds, and contacted police.

Cops went to the boy’s home about a half-mile away and arrested his father, Renee Anam, 36.

“I was going to the range yesterday. I put it in the wrong bag,” Anam explained to police according to a criminal complaint.

He had a license to keep the gun in his home, according to the complaint.

Aram was charged with child endangerment and failure to safely store a firearm. He was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on Sunday and released without bail.