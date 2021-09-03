The Queen's grandnephew, once dubbed 'the next Prince Harry,' is set to become one of the first royals to join the Marines

Chatto caught the attention of royal fans back in 2018 while attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials. Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

The Queen's 22-year-old grandnephew is set to become the first royal to join the Royal Marines.

Arthur Chatto attended Prince Harry's 2018 wedding and is 29th in line to the throne.

Prior to him being accepted to train as a Royal Marine, Chatto also worked as a personal trainer.

Arthur Chatto, the 22-year-old grandson of Princess Margret, the Queen's late sister, is set to become the first member of the royal family to join the Royal Marines after it was announced he'd been accepted into the training program, the Evening Standard reported on Thursday.

Prince Edward, the youngest of the Queen's four children, also trained for a position in the marines but, according to the New York Times, dropped out in 1987 at the age of 22 four months into the program.

Chatto, 29th in line to the British throne, is pictured with his mother Lady Sarah Chatto. Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

Following his reported acceptance, Chatto, who is 29th in line for the throne behind his cousins Prince William and Prince Harry according to the Evening Standard, will be preparing for an intense 32-week Royal Marine training, which culminates in four grueling tests.

According to the Royal Navy website, these include an endurance course, a 9-mile speed march, a Tarzan assault course, and a 30-mile march.

But it appears the young royal, who was previously dubbed the "next Prince Harry," has the dedication to fitness and the outdoors needed to excel in the program. According to Tatler, Chatto previously worked as a personal trainer at BoundFitness, a gym in Edinburgh, while studying geography at university in the city.

During the pandemic, the magazine also reported he led a number of online training sessions for clients, some of which can still be viewed on the gym's Instagram.

As for the outdoors, Chatto proved himself in 2020 when he completed a 38-day charity row across 2,000 miles along with three of his friends. Known as GB Row, the race touts itself as the "world's toughest." According to Chatto's team profile for GB Row, he and his rowing teammates named themselves team Exe Endurow and chose to raise money for the British Red Cross and Just One Ocean, a charity committed to preserving the oceans for future generations.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. Representatives for the Royal Navy declined to comment.

