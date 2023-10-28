Queens gunman shoots self in chin fleeing from cops: NYPD

A Queens gunman running away from police accidentally shot himself in the chin with cops hot on his heels, cops said Saturday.

Police were pursuing the 33-year-old gunman past the corner of 108th Ave. and Sutphin Blvd. in South Jamaica about 7:30 p.m. when the would-be crook accidentally let a round go, cops said.

The bullet hit the man in the chin, stopping him in his tracks, police said.

EMS rushed the man to Jamaica Hospital, where he was being treated for a non-life threatening injury, police said.

A cop right behind him was also hospitalized for ringing in the ears from the gunshot, a source with knowledge of the case.

“The gunshot went off as the cop was right behind him,” the source said.

No officers were shot nor did any cops shoot at the suspect, police said. It was not immediately clear what sparked the chase, although the suspect apparently had the gun in his hand when he ran off.

Criminal charges against the gunman were pending Saturday.