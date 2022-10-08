Queens gunman who took pot shots at empty cars busted for attempted murder, NYPD says

A Queens gunman recorded taking pot shots at parked cars in a leafy section of Whitestone is facing attempted murder charges for shooting at a woman he tried to grab in the street, police said Saturday.

Salvatore Mussumeci is also facing gun possession, assault, multiple counts of reckless endangerment, unlawful imprisonment and criminal mischief charges when he was taken into custody late Friday for the attempted kidnapping in Woodside that was followed by a bizarre shooting spree seven miles away in Whitestone, cops said.

Police said Mussumeci’s spree began about 11 p.m. on Sept. 29, when he tried to grab a 46-year-old woman on 30th Ave. near 49th St.

He put his hand over the woman’s mouth and nose in an apparent attempt to bring the woman to his black SUV, but the woman broke free and ran to her car. Mussumeci fired off several rounds at the woman as she ran off, but didn’t hit anything.

Mussumeci fled the scene, but resurfaced two hours later eight miles away in Whitestone, cops said. He allegedly drove up and down several streets in a six block radius between 149th St. and 154th St. firing at random parked cars.

The gunman was behind the wheel as he opened fire on the empty cars, surveillance video recovered by police shows.

Mussumeci lives in Whitestone, near where he shot up the empty vehicles. The cars he hit included a Jeep Wrangler, a Chevrolet Express 1500 van, a yellow cab, and a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, cops said.

When he shot at the Silverado, one of the bullets struck a nearby building, where three people were sleeping, police said.

No injuries were reported. His arraignment in Queens Criminal Court was pending Saturday.