Queens hammer attack suspect a four-time ex-con, victim in assault recovering

A homeless man accused in a vicious Queens subway hammer attack of a research scientist is no stranger to the criminal justice system, with four prison convictions and an attempted escape from behind bars, police sources said Monday.

William Blount, 57, was charged Sunday with attempted murder for allegedly ambushing Nina Rothschild last Thursday night inside a Queens Plaza subway station, and striking her 13 times in the head with a hammer before robbing her tote bag.

Rothschild, also 57, is a research scientist with the city Health Department. She suffered a fractured skull in the unprovoked beatdown and is recovering at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell.

Blount, who was awaiting arraignment Monday, has four arrests in the city dating to a petty larceny case in the 1980s. Three arrests in Queens resulted in state prison sentences.

Records show Blount did three years for drugs and was paroled March 1, 1990, then served two years for attempted robbery and was conditionally released June 20, 1993. He then served six years for robbery and was conditionally released again, on March 23, 2000.

At that point, Blount apparently headed to South Carolina, where less than four months later, on July 1, 2000, he and his brother-in-law were busted for breaking into a Bojangles restaurant in Richland County, S.C., and forcing two workers to open up a safe, according to records.

That September, Blount was one of eight inmates charged with trying to escape a detention center. According to a published report, Blount jumped from a roof, broke both ankles and was quickly arrested.

Four of the other inmates were charged with murdering a correction officer during the attempted escape.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Blount, who was convicted of armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary and gun possession in the restaurant incident, was released from prison in South Carolina.