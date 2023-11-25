Queens High School Riot Forces Pro-Israel Teacher into Hiding

High school students at Hillcrest High School in New York reportedly rioted in the hallways yelling ‘Free Palestine’ on Monday after they found out that a teacher at the school had attended a pro-Israel rally. As students tried to barge into the teacher’s classroom, school administrators and the police reportedly hid the teacher in a locked office. According to New York City Councilman James Gennaro, the NYPD sent officers to the scene and even tapped their counterterrorism bureau to investigate potential threats against Hillcrest adding, “The counterterrorism task force is not engaged unless they believe it is potentially a serious situation.” “No one should ever feel unsafe at school—students and teachers alike,” the teacher told the New York Post. She was eventually safely escorted from the building and the students were returned to their classrooms.

