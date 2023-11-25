Queens high school students storm halls after learning teacher attended pro-Israel protest

Students at a high school in Queens, N.Y., reportedly stormed the hallways after learning a teacher attended a pro-Israel protest Monday.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), school safety agents at Hillcrest High School “requested the response of the school sergeant in regard to a disorderly group of students inside of the location.” When the sergeant responded, the students reportedly “dispersed.”

The New York Post reported Saturday that the disturbance began over what students referred to as a protest that was already planned due to a teacher’s Facebook profile photo that showed her at a pro-Israel rally last month holding a poster that said “I stand with Israel.”

“The teacher was seen holding a sign of Israel, like supporting it,” a senior reportedly told The New York Post.

“A bunch of kids decided to make a group chat, expose her, talk about it, and then talk about starting a riot,” the senior continued.

Alleged video of the incident appeared to show students running through and jumping in hallways.

The students tried to get into the teacher’s classroom, according to The New York Post. The teacher hid in a locked office due to the alleged riot.

“I have been a teacher for 23 years in the New York City public school system — for the last seven at Hillcrest High School. I have worked hard to be supportive of our entire student body and an advocate for our community, and was shaken to my core by the calls to violence against me that occurred online and outside my classroom last week,” the teacher said in a statement to The New York Post.

“No one should ever feel unsafe at school — students and teachers alike,” she continued.

The Hill has reached out to New York City Public Schools.

