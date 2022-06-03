Queens high school teacher busted for groping and sexting with teen students, police say

Cops have arrested a Queens teacher accused of groping one student at his high school and sexting with another, police said Friday.

Shannon Hall, 31, was charged with aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child for the two incidents, police said.

He’s accused of sending explicit sexual messages to a 15-year-old student at Jamaica Gateway to the Sciences High School on Gothic Drive, where he teaches, in late May, cops said. He’s also accused of touching another female student’s breasts.

School officials and police launched an investigation into the allegations after the girl who received Hall’s messages alerted someone at the school about them, a police sources said.

Neither child was harmed, officials said.

Hall’s arraignment in Queens Criminal Court was pending Friday.

A spokeswoman for the city Department of Education said that Hall has been “reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the arrest.”

“If convicted , we will pursue his termination,” spokeswoman Lyle Jenna said. “This behavior is completely unacceptable and will be fully investigated.”