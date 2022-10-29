Queens judge sets $500,000 cash bail for accused MTA bus hijacker; suspect claimed driver had ‘no reason to be scared’

A Queens judge set $500,000 cash bail Saturday for a man accused of hijacking a crowded MTA bus with a BB pistol.

Dwayne Gaddy, 44, of St. Albans, was charged with grand larceny, robbery, assault, reckless endangerment and other charges.

Judge Eugene Guarino set Gaddy’s bail at $500,000 cash, $1,500,000 bond and $500,000 partially secured bond at his arraignment in Queens criminal court Saturday morning.

A criminal complaint says Gaddy ran in front of a Q4 bus on Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, yelling: “Let me on the bus, they are trying to kill me!”

He then aimed a black BB pistol at the bus, prompting the driver to let him on, the complaint said.

Gaddy walked up and down the bus aisle brandishing the gun, authorities said. The bus was carrying about 30 passengers, said police.

When the suspect put the gun in his pants, the fast-thinking bus driver, Warren Jones, slammed on the brakes, opened the doors and ordered passengers to get off, police said at the time.

Gaddy demanded that Jones keep driving, allegedly stating, “Please help me, they are trying to kill me. Just drive. No, I do not want to go to Francis Lewis [Blvd.]. They are all over Francis Lewis, they are trying to kill me over this girl.”

While holding his gun, the complaint said, Gaddy directed Jones to make turns to avoid his supposed adversaries, including an elderly pedestrian walking down the street who he said was armed and trying to kill him.

After driving for more than a mile, Jones managed to jump out of the driver’s side window while the bus was still moving.

Gaddy, alone on the bus, lost control of the wheel slammed into a utility pole in front of a Cambria Heights school.

Gaddy told police nobody should have been frightened by his actions, the criminal complaint states.

“I did not pull no gun on nobody,” Gaddy stated. “He [the bus driver] said, do you have a gun, and I said it’s not a real firearm.

“He jumped out of the f***ing window. He had no reason to be scared.”

“The alleged actions taken by this defendant not only endangered dozens of commuters, they have also further undermined our sense of safety when using public transit,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a news release.

Gaddy has a documented history of psychological problems, said police sources.

Gaddy faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.