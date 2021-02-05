So who is the Queen's new Lord Chamberlain?

Robert Mendick
Queen Elizabeth II with the then head of MI5, Andrew Parker, Baron Parker of Minsmere in February 2019. He has now been appointed as Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in her royal household, succeeding Earl Peel who is retiring after more than 14 years in the post - Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Lord Parker is as discreet a Lord Chamberlain as the Queen could want. He is also well regarded and liked by Her Majesty, the pair having met on numerous occasions in Lord Parker’s previous life as Britain’s most senior spy.

As plain Andrew Parker, he was director general of MI5 for seven years during some of the most turbulent crises, overseeing such investigations as the nerve agent poisoning of Sergei Skripal on the streets of Salisbury in 2018 and the worst series of Islamist terrorist attack in Britain the year before.

Lord Parker, 58, gives little away. He was elevated to the Lords as a crossbench peer in December and chose the title Baron Parker of Minsmere, reflecting the little that is known about his private life and hobbies.

He is an avid birdwatcher and Minsmere is the RSPB's nature reserve in Suffolk where he spends some of his spare time. He is also a keen wildlife photographer, according to the tiny smattering of personal information about him on the official Government website.

There is some precedent for the appointment of a former spy to the Royal household. Simon Case, who was briefly director of strategy at GCHQ, went on to work for the Duke of Cambridge as his private secretary, before returning to Government first as permanent secretary in Downing Street to Boris Johnson, and then more recently as Cabinet Secretary, taking over from Sir Mark Sedwill.

Lord Parker is a big but calming presence. He physically towered over most of his intelligence officers at MI5, an authoritative figure lacking the flamboyance the public (brought up on James Bond) might expect from its most senior spy.

He is married with two children and was educated at a comprehensive school in Newcastle before studying natural sciences at Churchill College, Cambridge University.

He joined MI5, the domestic security service in 1983, serving for 37 years until standing down last year. He led MI5’s response to the London terrorist attacks on July 7, 2005 that remains the worst Islamist terrorist atrocity committed on UK soil, and a year after that took the lead in running the investigation that disrupted an al-Qaeda plot to blow up transatlantic airliners with bombs disguised in drinks bottles.

The plot, had it succeeded, would have been one of the most devastating terrorist attacks committed, outside of 9/11.

He spent three years on secondment to HM Customs and Excise as director of intelligence in 1999 and returned to MI5, overseeing counter terror operations in Northern Ireland.

It is understood that Lord Parker had let it be known before he retired from MI5 that he planned to devote much of his time to public service. So the job of Lord Chamberlain will appeal to his sense of duty.

He has also been cleared by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) – the body that vets jobs for ministers and civil servants after leaving office – to take up roles in commercial interests.

He was given permission by Acoba to join as an adviser to a newly formed IT company Telicent, which has defence and security clients. He also took up a non-executive position on the board of the UK defence company Babcock International.

