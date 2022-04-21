Queens man, 72, fatally shot during clash with daughter’s ex-boyfriend

A 72-year-old man shot inside his Queens home during an argument with his daughter’s ex-boyfriend has died after clinging to life for more than two weeks, police said Thursday.

Gladstone Barrett was shot in the chest and right hand about 3:10 p.m. April 1 during a heated confrontation inside his house on Guy R. Brewer Blvd. near 146th Road in Springfield Gardens, cops said.

Medics rushed Barrett to Jamaica Hospital, where he managed to cling to life for more than two weeks before dying there Tuesday, officials said.

His killer fled and has not been caught.