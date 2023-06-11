Queens man charged in connection with Saturday shooting in Manchester

Jun. 11—Manchester police have charged a Queens, New York, man in connection with a shooting on Orange Street Saturday afternoon that sent one victim to the hospital.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Manchester police responded to 140 Orange St. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, Manchester police said in a news release.

"The victim was uncooperative with police and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries," police said in a statement.

A witness told investigators he was sitting on a nearby porch, heard a "loud bang" noise and allegedly saw a man walking north between two houses.

Manchester police obtained and viewed surveillance video that captured images of a man allegedly involved in the incident.

A short time later, Manchester police located a man fitting the description of the individual captured on the surveillance imagery.

The man, identified by police as Gil Diaz, 26, of Queens, New York, was "uncooperative with officers" and allegedly gave police a false name at first, Manchester police said in a news release.

Diaz was charged with first degree assault, being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, falsifying physical evidence, unsworn falsification and resisting arrest.

Earlier this month, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg highlighted efforts by his department to reduce gun violence in the Queen City, including a Gun Violence Reduction Strategy enacted by city police in 2022.

"As of today, our gunfire incidents are down 25% compared to the 3-year average, and as we move into the summer months, MPD and our partners will continue our unwavering focus on reducing violent crime," Aldenberg said in a statement.

Aldenberg highlighted several investigations in recent months, including four arrests made in a graduation party shooting on Ahern St.; an individual who fired shots on Elm Street on May 14 has been arrested; an individual who fired a gun on the West Side was identified and arrested; and three subjects who allegedly committed a violent robbery using a stolen gun and then fought with officers were quickly stopped, arrested, and charged.

"This is only a snapshot of the work our officers do day in and day out, but these investigations are evidence of the emphasis MPD is directing toward gun violence," Aldenberg said in a statement. "They illustrate our commitment to a focused policing strategy, which prioritizes and focuses department efforts on gun violence offenders."

"I want to make it extremely clear: Gun violence will not be tolerated in Manchester," Aldenberg added. "Those who commit these crimes will be identified, arrested, and charged to the fullest extent of the law."