Queens man charged with dumping brother’s body in the street and hiding mother’s corpse a ‘weird guy’

Queens native Andre Myrick always thought his nephew was odd, but not disturbed enough to possibly murder his mother and brother — whose remains he dumped on the street like trash, police said.

“He’s kind of a weird guy,” Andre Myrick, 59, said of his nephew Roscoe Danielson. “I wouldn’t have thought he did what he did.”

Danielson was arraigned Friday on various charges, including weapons possession, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with evidence and endangering the welfare of a child. He was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

The 40-year-old’s mother, Cheryl Myrick was found dead at 2:30 a.m. Thursday inside the North Corona building on 104th St. near Northern Blvd., where she lived with her sons. She had been shot and stabbed, police sources said.

Less than 13 hours earlier, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, a passerby saw blood leaking from a white bag covered by a blanket on a sidewalk just three doors down from Danielson’s home.

The body of Kyle Danielson, 31, was stuffed inside the trash bag.

Roscoe Danielson was allegedly seen on video dumping his younger brother’s body, and later pushing a three-year-old boy in a stroller on Northern Blvd., according to court documents and police.

A black bag carrying a gun was stashed inside the stroller, court documents revealed.

Danielson could face upgraded charges once his mother and brother’s autopsies are finished, authorities said.

In the meantime, this family is struggling to comprehend what happened.

An emotional Andre Myrick placed candles Friday, at the spot where his nephew Kyle was found.

“We just want to keep them in mind and pray,” Myrick said, wiping away tears. “My sister didn’t bother nobody. She was a good girl. A good person. Kyle was a good person.”

Kyle was a construction worker and was a humble, kind soul, his uncle recalled.

“He would help anybody. He was a great kid,” Myrick said. “He worked and helped take the garbage out for his grandmother. He was a good kid.”

Cheryl Myrick helped elderly people at a nursing home for a living, her brother said.

“She was beautiful and young,” Andre Myrick said. “All she did was work, take care of her children and help my mother. That’s it.”

Police have yet to figure out a motive for the fatal family feud. Myrick said several relatives were afraid of Danielson and that his sister Cheryl told his niece that, “if anything happens to me, it’s him that did it.”

“He killed two people,” Myrick said, alleging that his nephew timed the murders around the Fourth of July fireworks to mask the sound of gunfire.

The grisly crimes rocked the community.

“When I came outside to see what was going on I smelled a very bad smell,” one neighbor said. “A smell that I couldn’t even describe with my own words.

“I would never imagine something [like that] to happen here.”

No one is in more disbelief than Andre Myrick.

“It’s devastating, I can’t even process it,” he said.

“I’m trying my best, truly,” Myrick said. “I haven’t slept. Can’t sleep. It’s a lot. I really don’t know why this happened.”