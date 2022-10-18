Queens man charged with manslaughter for shoving stranger into path of subway train in fight over dropped cellphone

A Queens man was charged with manslaughter Tuesday for shoving a stranger into the path of an oncoming subway train during a senseless argument over a dropped cellphone, police said.

Carlos Garcia is accused of pushing 48-year-old Heriberto Quintana off the F train platform at the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Ave. station in Jackson Heights about 4:45 p.m. Monday.

When Quintana accidentally bumped into the the suspect, Garcia dropped his phone onto the tracks, sparking an argument.

MTA surveillance video shows the two men rolling around on the packed platform fighting before Quintana fell onto the tracks and was struck by an oncoming train, police said.

Cops in the station nabbed Garcia after horrified witnesses pointed him out as the man Quintana was fighting with. He was questioned overnight before being hit with manslaughter charges Tuesday.

Two subway cars rolled over Quintana before the motorman was able to stop the train, police said. Firefighters and EMTs did CPR on Quintana but he couldn’t be saved.

With Harry Parker