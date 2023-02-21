Queens man clinging to roof of his stolen Lexus critically hurt when crooks crash and flip vehicle

A 28-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was badly hurt trying to thwart three kids who stole his car in Queens, police said Tuesday.

The victim was hanging onto the roof of his 2006 Lexus when the crooks slammed into a fire hydrant and flipped the vehicle.

The mayhem began when the teen crooks approached the victim, who was standing outside his idling vehicle in the parking lot of a Taco Bell on Liberty Ave. near 120th St. in South Ozone Park, about 9:45 p.m. Monday, cops said.

The trio jumped into the Lexus and took off but not before the victim, who lives about a half mile away, jumped onto the vehicle’s roof.

With the victim still clinging to the roof frame, the crooks crashed less than 200 feet away at Liberty Ave. and Lefferts Blvd., cops said.

The crooks ran off but police quickly nabbed two of them, both 15. Charges against them were pending.

Medics rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.