Queens man desperate to get stolen car back lied to cops there was 7-year-old boy with Down syndrome inside

A Queens man desperate to get his stolen car back lied there was a 7-year-old boy with Down syndrome inside, hoping he’d get a better response from police, authorities said Monday.

The bizarre episode began when the red Ford Mustang was swiped from in front of a house on 202nd St. near 104th Ave. in Hollis about 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

The 32-year-old owner told police a boy was inside the muscle car when it disappeared, sparking a frantic search that ended four hours later when police spotted the vehicle near 197th St. and Jamaica Ave., a half-mile from where it had been stolen.

The 17-year-old suspected car thief was nabbed after a brief foot chase but had no idea what police were talking about when he was asked about the boy, who had been described to cops in great detail. He supposedly had braided hair and was wearing a green hoodie, black jeans and white sneakers.

When police went back to the Mustang owner he cracked under questioning and admitted he believed police would be more diligent in their search if he claimed a child was in the car.

Charges were pending Monday against the teen suspect — as well as against the Mustang owner for lying to cops.