Queens man in distinctive outfit charged in Jan. 6 insurrection, attack on Capitol police officer

He was dressed for arrest.

A Queens man busted for knocking a blind-sided Capitol police officer over a ledge during the Jan. 6 insurrection was identified through his distinctive outfit, including a two-tone jacket, Trump baseball cap and a folding chair attached to his backpack, authorities said Wednesday.

Combative suspect Ralph Celentano III of Broad Channel was caught on video and security cameras before his wardrobe — and his shoulder-length hair — led to his arrest for his assault on the government building’s West Terrace, according to an 11-page FBI complaint featuring multiple photos of him in action.

The Iraq War veteran targeted by the suspect recalled thinking, “I didn’t survive a war to go out like this,” after he was hit from behind with a “football-style tackle” before toppling from the ledge, the court documents added.

A video from the assault on the Washington landmark during a Senate vote to confirm President Biden’s election victory captured Celentano “approaching a uniformed Capitol Police officer from behind, making physical contact and causing officer to fall off a ledge,” the complaint said.

Body-worn camera footage from District of Columbia police also showed Celentano “engaging in several physical altercations with uniformed police enforcement personnel on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol,” the complaint added.

“Based on his hair, clothing and folding chair attached to his backpack, [the FBI] believes Celentano is the assailant in these images,” the court papers concluded. Authorities also revealed that a witness who has known Celentano for 13 years identified him in five of the Jan. 6 photographs.

He was also tracked down using E-ZPass records indicating Celentano and his girlfriend left Broad Channel at 3 a.m. on the day of the rioting, and returned the next day around 7 p.m., the complaint said.

The District of Columbia Federal Court document said Celentano was charged with assaulting the officer, disorderly conduct, illegally entering the building and engaging in physical violence inside the Capitol.

He is now among the more than 775 people arrested nationwide since the Jan. 6 attacks, and one of more than 245 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.