Queens man duct taped, pistol-whipped in front of his parents by home-invasion robbers posing as Con Ed workers

A Queens man was duct taped and pistol-whipped in front of his parents inside his Queens home, then robbed of $3,000 by crooks posing as Con Ed workers, police said Thursday.

The 41-year-old victim was standing next to a gated entrance to his Ozone Park front yard when the crooks, dressed in florescent safety vests and posing as Con Ed workers, approached him about 11:15 a.m.

Both robbers flashed guns and forced their way into the victim’s home on 95th Ave. near 83rd St.

Once inside, the robbers confronted the victim’s 62-year-old mother and 74-year-old father, ordering them to sit in chairs while the crooks bound their son with duct tape and pistol-whipped him.

After the assault, one of the crooks went into the basement and took $3,000 from a safe. The duo fled with the cash, driving off in a green sedan.

The parents weren’t hurt and the son didn’t need medical treatment.

The crooks have not been caught.

Cops released surveillance images of the suspects confronting the victim outside his home and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.