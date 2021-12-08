Queens man fatally shoots ex-roommate with gun stored at former residence: NYPD

A former tenant in a Queens home fatally shot his old roommate with a gun stored in the residence, police said Wednesday.

Calvin Cross, 25, is accused of killing Alfonso Dennis, 40, early Tuesday afternoon at the victim’s home on 111th Ave. near 176th St.

Police said Cross arrived at the home with three other men around 5:30 p.m. After being let in, Cross rushed toward where a gun was kept in the home and allegedly opened fire.

Dennis was shot in the chest. He died at Jamaica Hospital.

A 25-year-old man also inside the home was shot in the leg and survived.

Cross’s alleged motive was not clear. Police said he’d once lived in the home.