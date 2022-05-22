Queens man found shot dead in stairwell of LeFrak City building

A man was found gunned down in a stairwell of a Queens apartment building Saturday, police said.

Douglas Jones, 35, was discovered unconscious in a 17th-floor stairwell of a LeFrak City building on 57th Ave. near 96th St. in Corona about 1:50 p.m., cops said.

Officers responding to a 911 report of an injured man found the victim had been shot once in the head.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Jones lived in a neighboring building in the sweeping apartment complex.

There were no immediate arrests.