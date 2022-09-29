Queens man gets year in prison for stuffing 600 turtles into socks and shipping them to China

A Queens man who shipped hundreds of protected turtles to China via Hong Kong in tightly-wrapped parcels will spend the next year in federal prison.

Chu Sen Guan, 33, and his brother, Chu Wei Guan, 35, sent more than 600 of the tiny shelled reptiles overseas in 2017 and 2018, stuffing them into tight socks so their legs wouldn’t move, then wrapping those socks in tape — “a process that is remarkably cruel and hurtful to the animals,” federal prosecutors said. Several of them died in transit.

The critters — including the Eastern box turtle and the Florida box turtle — are protected species, and they’re valued as pricey pets in China.

Prosecutors described the packaging process in horrific detail in court filings.

”The defendants forced the turtles’ heads and limbs instead their shells and then shoved these turtles into a sock, which they knotted shut,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Siegel wrote in a February sentencing memo.

“The socks were intended to absorb urine and feces so the package would not leak during transport,” Siegel wrote. “The socks also prevented the shells from chipping (which would damage the turtles’ value) or making noise if they were jostled together, which could alert authorities.”

The packing process was a “two-person operation” because it’s so hard to keep the turtles’ limbs from moving, the prosecutor wrote.

After that, the brothers would wrap each bundled turtle with tape, to prevent them from moving, scratching or making noise, Siegel wrote. They’d wrap the end of the sock back around the bundle and pack the turtles, about 10 at a time, in layers of four to six turtles, into “a tightly taped cardboard box filled with newspaper or clothing.”

They’d send the boxes from post offices in Queens, and the trapped turtles would have to suffer through a five- to six-day trip with no air holes, no food, and no water.

“Unsurprisingly, many turtles did not survive this journey,” Siegel wrote.

The brothers, who both hail from Woodhaven, were indicted in 2019 and pleaded guilty last September to illegal importation of wildlife conspiracy and smuggling charges. Wei Guan has already been sentenced to a year and a day behind bars.

Sen Guan’s one-year sentence is, in fact, the harsher sentence, because federal inmates only become eligible for good time if their sentences exceed a year.

Brooklyn Federal Court Judge DeArcy Hall said Sen Guan was more culpable than his brother because he ran the operation.

The turtles go for as little as $125 in the U.S., but sell for $2,000 each in China, prosecutors said. The brothers were part of a larger operation and got paid between $600 and $1,000 for each package they sent out, making between $5,000 and $75,000 overall.

The turtles were worth about $1 million in China.

Removing the turtles from the U.S. puts the species at risk here. Since they reach sexual maturity late in life, their eggs and hatchlings often don’t survive, and they’re sensitive to environmental changes, prosecutors said, citing a National Geographic article.

Judge DeArcy Hall warned Sen Guan’s lawyer not to read her the portion of his probation report that suggested the surviving turtles didn’t suffer harm.

“It’s not going to help you,” she said. “You know turtles died, right? You can’t say it’s not inhumane when you have, on arrival, and it wasn’t even the full leg of the journey all the way to China and you already had dead turtles.”

His lawyer, Michael Steinberg, focused instead on Sen Guan’s remorse, and the fact that he stayed out of trouble, got a job and is expecting a child.

“I feel very strongly that I have done something wrong,” Sen Guan, a Chinese native and U.S. citizen, told the judge through an interpreter. ”I got my family involved and I got them damages.”

Sen Guan must surrender to federal custody on Jan. 2.