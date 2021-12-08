Queens man high on drugs fatally stabs girlfriend with sword, then falsely claims robbery: NYPD

A 37-year-old man high on drugs fatally stabbed his girlfriend with a sword inside his Queens home — then claimed an intruder was responsible, police said Wednesday.

Peter Ikonomou called 911 to report a robbery in his Briarwood apartment on 85th Rd. after stabbing his girlfriend multiple times, the NYPD said. When police arrived at the scene Tuesday afternoon they found a 46-inch sword stuck in Mindy Singer’s backside.

Ikonomou blamed an intruder for the horrific scene, police said.

Detectives determined Ikonomou allegedly killed Singer, 35. Details about the couple were not immediately available.

Ikonomou has seven prior arrests, including for drug possession and driving while on drugs, police said.