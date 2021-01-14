‘Queens man impeached ― again’: People are enjoying coverage of Trump woes in his hometown paper

A Queens newspaper came up with a cheeky headline to report the second impeachment of Donald Trump (REUTERS)

A newspaper from Donald Trump’s birthplace in Queens, New York City, has once again managed to find a ‘local angle’ for his second impeachment and is drawing guffaws with their cheeky headline.

Queens Daily Eagle, the local newspaper of NYC borough where Mr Trump was born and raised, titled their impeachment story as â “Queens man impeached â again.”

The sass wasn’t limited to the headline, as the report began: “A Queens-born real estate developer made history Wednesday when he became the first US president ever impeached twice by the House of Representatives.”

This is not the first time the newspaper has drawn attention with their headlines fixated with the fortunes of the Queens local. "Queens man impeached,” was the headline chosen by the Queens Daily Eagle when Mr Trump was impeached for the first time. When Mr Trump lost the election to Joe Biden, the newspaper came up with “Queens man evicted.”

The House voted 232 to 197 on Wednesday to impeach Mr Trump for the second time as he became the only American president to be impeached twice. The newspaper called Mr Trump “a 74-year-old lame duck Republican" and said, “in December 2019, Trump became the third president impeached by Congress — and the first from Queens.”

Several people took to Twitter to appreciate the newspapers’ sarcasm. Some appreciated the “boldness” of editors, while others pointed out that Mr Trump doesn’t belong to NYC anymore.

A user Leigh Newston wrote: “FLORIDA MAN. This is offensive to Queens and all of New York.”

Mr Trump declared himself a resident of Florida in 2019, however, he was born and brought up in Jamaica Estates, Queens.

Author David Biespiel also shared the headline, he said: “Also, not being a New Yorker, I may not get the full thrill from this headline from the Queens Daily Eagle: “Queens man impeached — again.”