Queens man killed in front of father at Pat’s Steaks in Philadelphia

Philadelphia cops are looking for the killer of a Queens man who was beaten to death in front of his father at the famous Pat’s Steaks restaurant.

Isidro Cortez, 28, his father and a friend stopped at Pat’s early Thursday morning after they attended a professional soccer game in Chester, Pa., said Philadelphia police.

Cortez, his dad and their friend got into an argument with four men wearing yellow soccer jerseys with “Club America” written across them, said cops. Club America is a Mexico City soccer team that played in at Subaru Park in Chester on Wednesday night.

The group of four attacked Cortez, punching, kicking and hitting him with the metal lid of a trash can, said police.

The group also assaulted Cortez’s father, who cops did not name but said was 64 years old. The group also attacked Cortez’s friend, a 28-year-old man who also was not named.

Police were called at 1:56 a.m. on Thursday. Medics declared Cortez dead at the scene at 2:07 a.m., cops said.

Cortez’s father and friend were taken to a local hospital and reported in stable condition, said police.

Police described the four suspects as “light complexion males” in their 20s. They reported no arrests in the case late Thursday night.