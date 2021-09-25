Queens man killed in shooting steps from home, neighbor rushed to help victim - cops

A 20-year-old man was shot just steps from his Queens home and died despite the efforts of a good Samaritan neighbor, officials said on Saturday.

The neighbor rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital before cops arrived at the scene of the shooting at 102nd Road near 84th St. in Jamaica about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, police said.

The gunman had fled in a dark colored sedan, they said.

The victim, shot in the chest and left leg, died at the hospital. He lived a few doors down from the scene of the shooting.

He was uncooperative with police who tried to question him before he died, officials said.

No arrests were made, and it was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting.

The neighbor who took the victim to the hospital reported seeing the gunman flee in a black four-door sedan, sources said.

Cops were scouring the area on Saturday morning for surveillance footage that could help identify the shooter.