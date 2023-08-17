Queens man pleads not guilty to attacking three strangers with scissors in the West Village

A Queens man accused of attacking strangers with scissors in quick succession during a recent morning in the West Village pleaded not guilty to related charges Thursday.

Manhattan Judge Felicia Mennin increased Hasson Victoria’s bond amount to $300,000 from $100,000 at his state Supreme Court arraignment.

Prosecutors say Victoria missed when he tried to stab a 28-year-old man on Hudson St. near Charlton St. on July 27. Five minutes later he thrusted at a second man, 24, wounding him in the arm.

The indictment says the 45-year-old Victoria allegedly targeted a third victim with the scissors on Bleecker St. and Eighth Ave., stabbing a man of his age in the neck.

A local store worker previously told the Daily News they found one of the victims, who was homeless, slumped over a tree bleeding near the Abingdon Market at the corner of Hudson and Bleecker Sts.

Two of the victims declined medical attention. The man who was stabbed in the neck left before police arrived.

Victoria took the train to Midtown, where he was arrested by police on W. 42nd St. and Eighth Ave. with the scissors under his waistband, according to authorities.

He pleaded not guilty to attempted assault, weapons possession, and related charges.

“As alleged, Hasson Victoria lunged at three different men with a pair of scissors over the span of minutes — all during the morning rush hour — on public streets,” Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said. “I want New Yorkers to know that we treat these violent attacks with the seriousness they deserve.”

Victoria’s lawyer, Lance Fletcher, did not immediately return requests for comment.