Queens man sentenced to 7-14 years for DUI vehicular homicide in Wayne County, Pa.

On August 18, Wayne County President Judge Janine Edwards sentenced Anthony Martin Barry, 60 of Queens, NY, to between 7 and 14 years incarceration for hitting a motorcycle with his car while drunk which led to the death of Charles Schroedel.

According to the Wayne County District Attorney's Office, Barry plead guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence (DUI) and to DUI. This is his third DUI conviction.

On May 2, 2021, Barry was driving through Dreher Township, drunk, with his New York license revoked. Barry was making a left at the intersection of Route 196 and 507 when he struck Schroedel's motorcycle with his car. The police affidavit states Schroedel flew off his bike on impact and struck Barry's windshield. He was flown to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to arrest papers, Barry told police the motorcycle "came out of nowhere" and that it was in his lane. Arrest papers further note Barry demonstrated several indicators of intoxication such as standing unsteady on his feet, having glossy eyes and slurred speech. He also smelled of alcohol.

Barry failed a roadside sobriety test and was taken into custody. The results of a blood test showed he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.332 percent. The legal BAC limit is 0.08.

According to the DA's Office, "District Attorney [A.G.] Howell stated this tragedy took a valued member of his family, workplace and community from us."

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Queens man sentenced for DUI vehicular homicide in Poconos