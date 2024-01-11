Queens man shoves, robs 92-year-old neighbor at knifepoint

A Queens man shoved his way into his 92-year-old neighbor’s home and robbed her at knife point, police said Thursday.

Leo Hyun, 24, knocked on the elderly woman’s door near the corner of 231st St. and 64th Ave. in Oakland Gardens just after 10:50 p.m. Jan. 3, according to cops.

Hyun spoke with the woman at the door before he pushed her inside, causing her to tumble to the floor, they added.

Once inside, he pulled out a knife and demanded the woman turn over any valuables. The man grabbed his neighbor’s wallet, which had credit cards and $100 inside, and took off.

The woman suffered minor head injuries in the fall but refused medical attention at the scene.

Police arrested Hyun on Monday and charged him with robbery, burglary and unlawful imprisonment, cops said.

At arraignment in Queens Criminal Court, he pled not guilty. He was held on a $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.