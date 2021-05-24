Queens man stabs driver with kitchen knife in spat over parking space, leaving victim clinging to life

NEW YORK — A Queens man stabbed a driver with a kitchen knife during an argument over a parking space, leaving him in critical condition, police said Monday.

Officials said the victim pulled up in front of Anthony Thomas’ Laurelton home at about 5 p.m. Sunday, get out of his vehicle and move cones that were blocking a parking spot.

Thomas allegedly got a kitchen knife and confronted the victim outside the home on Menton Avenue near 226th Street, arguing with him and then stabbing him as the standoff quickly escalated.

The victim, Gregory Williams, 48, was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition with stab wounds to his chest and arm, officials said.

Thomas, 58, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and weapon possession. His arraignment was pending in Queens Criminal Court.

Blood still stained the ground across the street Monday beside a small pile of towels and absorbent pads used by first responders.

A sign draped across the fence says, “In this house we believe: Black Lives Matter, Science is Real, Love is Love, Kindness is everything.”

Neighbors said the victim had been drinking and smoking with some people in a small lot across the street from Thomas’ residence. They said an argument ensued and that the clash escalated into bloodshed.

“He’s a nice guy,” a neighbor said about Thomas.. “Particular about his property and his family.”

“It escalated into something that was unfortunate,” another neighbor said.