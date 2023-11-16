Queens man struck and killed during attempted carjacking

QUEENS - Police in Queens are searching for a car thief they say ran over and killed a man in East Elmhurst on Wednesday afternoon.

The deadly incident happened at around 3 p.m. near 25th Avenue in 85th Street.

Authorities say the 43-year-old victim saw the suspect breaking into his car and chased him back to his own vehicle.

However, as the suspect drove away, police say he ran over the man.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

So far, there have been no arrests and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.