Queens man who threatened to kill Sen. Raphael Warnock sentenced to 33 months in prison

A Queens Proud Boys supporter who said that Sen. Raphael Warnock would be “swinging with the f---ing fish” was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison Thursday.

Eduard Florea, 41, posted the threat on social media the day before the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots. He’d hoped to join President Donald Trump supporters in Washington, D.C. on the day of the insurrection, but was unable to find a ride.

“The defendant faces serious consequences for threatening the life of United States Senator Raphael Warnock as part of his effort to foment violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in connection with attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election,” said Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace.

Florea began sending threatening posts on the social media app Parler the evening of Jan. 5.

“We need to all come to an agreement...and go armed...and really take back Washington,” he wrote.

A few minutes later, he wrote, “Tomorrow may very (well) be the day war kicks off.”

“Warnock is going to have a hard time casting votes for communist policies when he’s swinging with the f--king fish,” he wrote just before midnight, referring to the Georgia Democrat.

“Dead men can’t pass s--t laws.”

Florea was not yet a member of the Proud Boys at the time of his arrest, but was in the process of becoming a member, according to a law enforcement source.

Florea surrendered to the FBI on Jan. 12 in a shocking caught-on-camera raid that featured an FBI tank rolling down his Middle Village street.

Florea also pleaded guilty to illegal possession of ammunition. During his arrest investigators found a stash of more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, despite a previous gun conviction in New York.

Prosecutors noted that Florea previously assaulted his wife, as well as the family dog.

The feds said that Florea choked his wife in front of their kids.

He has already served a third of his sentence at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park since his January arrest.