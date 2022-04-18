Queens mom Orsolya Gaal, found dead in duffel bag, was stabbed more than 50 times

Whoever killed Orsolya Gaal stabbed her more than 50 times before leaving her body stuffed in a duffel bag not far from her Queens home, police sources said Monday.

The 51-year-old married mother of two died from what the city medical examiner calls “sharp force injuries of neck.”

Her killer, believed to be someone she knew, is still on the loose.

The victim was found inside the bag just after 8 a.m. Saturday in Forest Hills. Her neck and upper body were riddled with stab wounds, sources said, and it appears she put up a struggle, given the cuts on her hands.

Police quickly learned who she is by following the trail of blood from the scene, in Forest Park, back to her home on Juno St.

Gaal went out with friends Friday and returned home about 11 p.m. But at 4:30 a.m. Saturday a man was seen on surveillance video rolling the duffel bag down Juno St., sources said.

The home had no signs of forced entry and police believe Gaal knew her killer, though it wasn’t clear if he was someone she had just met.

Gaal’s 13-year-old son was home that night but police do not believe he was involved in the murder. Her husband, Howard Klein, and their other son, 17, were in Oregon at the time scouting colleges.

Gaal and Klein have no documented history of domestic strife.

In May 2020, Klein reported Gaal missing but called police back when his wife returned home after a few hours, sources said.

After the murder, the husband reported getting a threatening text from his wife’s phone and has told police he is worried for his and his family’s safety.